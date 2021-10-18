The owner of Mile Hi Island Grill Shaun Frederick and his wife were shocked when they came home to find their food truck missing from their Littleton, Colorado property on Saturday.
"We were able to tell they had cut the lock," Frederick said.
They reported the trailer missing, but police have not yet received any credible leads on the whereabouts of the truck.
"All the stuff they took that was in the truck like appliances, that's replaceable, but that trailer is custom built for me, because I'm six feet, 300 pounds," he said.
In addition to regular hours at breweries around Littleton, the truck was booked for several events throughout the rest of the year.
"I had to call all my breweries to let them know what happened, and we had to cancel everything. At this point we are totally shut down. And this happened, right when we were starting to hit our stride," Frederick said.
With the food truck gone, Mile HI Island Grill is hoping they can book catering events in the meantime before they find it, or purchase a new trailer.
According to an article by Denver 7, the trailer could cost between $60,000 and 80,000 to replace.
"I spent all morning just driving around, hoping that I would find it," he said.
If you see the truck, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's office immediately.
If you would like to support Mile Hi Island Grill, Denver 7 has set up a donation page that you can visit here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I don't really like the donation page. It doesn't show how much has been collected so far. Not at all transparent. Also, does this business have insurance? Insurance would likely cover lost wages due to the theft as well. It does take some time to file and I hope they have a good agent. All in all, while what happened is horrible, there is too much missing information in the story and on the donation page. We all have limited resources and I'd like more info.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.