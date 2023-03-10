The grand reopening of Colorado's iconic Casa Bonita restaurant has yet to be announced, but is expected to take place sometime in May 2023. That being said, more than of month of waiting hasn't stopped some Coloradans from lining up outside of the restaurant to be among the first served.
A Facebook event called “The Great Wait in Line Event to eat the first night at Casa Bonita opening night!“ has gained more than 10,000 people marked as interested, with more than 900 people saying they will join the line.
"This is far better than sleeping outside of BestBuy for a TV. This is sleeping outside for a once in a lifetime historic event! Gather outside Casa Bonita to get in line for the opening night we've all been waiting for. [...] But seriously, have fun, be safe, come to us if you need help; we will need to band together as a respectful family to pull this 1 off and be the first people to eat at the new restaurant on opening day," the group's description reads.
The unofficial event was designed and posted by a man named Jesse Vogel, who, with his dog Luna, has been participating in the line since February.
"You heard it been said that Casa Bonita is not yet open. That is correct. You've also heard that we don't know when it actually opens. You're correct again! And you may have heard we have nothing to do with the restaurant itself. Ding ding ding - you are a winner!" he said in a post on March 3.
Vogel has reportedly spoken with all of the managers of establishments that neighbor Casa Bonita to make them aware of the event.
"Most of the managers were really happy and excited about this happening. They were honestly very interested to hear of the mission plan for The Great Wait in Line Event to eat the first night at Casa Bonita opening night! and fully supportive," he said.
Vogel has established a list of rules for "line waiters" that will help foster a positive experience for the people participating and neighboring business. These including camping rules.
For example: "Line Waiters cannot arrive before 7 PM (except on event day Sundays.) On Sundays, Line Waiters can arrive at or just before the event time begins. They cannot camp until after 10 pm and must be fully engaged with the events or spending money as a patron at an establishment if there before 7 PM. At 7 PM, Line Waiters can lay a spread opposite of the eateries on the west of Casa Bonita and sit peacefully and chill but no tents until after 10 PM."
The full set of rules can be found on the event Facebook page.
How long would you be willing to wait in line? Let us know in the comments section!
(1) comment
I've never found anything, restaurant, movie, tv or any other item or event that I'd stand in line more than an hour for. Besides, first night openings tend to have problems. I'd rather wait until there are normal crowds and they have all the bugs worked out, or at least exterminated!
