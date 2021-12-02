STAY INFORMED: Get daily news from OutThere Colorado in your inbox
People view the Mile High Tree, a 110-foot-tall art installation on 16th Street Mall at Welton Street in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The Mile High Tree was created by ILMEX Illumination. The music and light display last around five minutes and will run approximately every 15 minutes. To ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, circles are placed inside the tree for families and groups to stand in during the show to ensure social distancing. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Standing tall in Denver's 16th Street Mall, locals and visitors, alike, can find the massive 'Mile High Tree,' a 110-foot-tall immersive light installation meant to inspire holiday cheer.
Resembling a giant Christmas Tree, this lighted structure is large enough for people to step inside, allowing them to look up to view a swirl of lights above. It's the perfect spot for a unique photo shoot.
The tree was created by ILMEX Illumination of Madrid and is the largest installation of its type in North America. It utilizes a pixel-mapping lighting design technology to put on a mesmerizing show.
The display is set to be lit throughout the holiday season until January 1. It's open to the public every night from 5 PM to 10 PM. During these nights, there are free-to-attend light shows.
Some COVID-related rules and restrictions may be in place and could be subject to change.
This holiday exhibit can be found at 16th Street Mall on Welton Street. Paid-parking for this exhibit can be found in nearby lots, such as the 1627 California Street Parking Garage.
The presenting sponsor of the Mile High Tree this year is Modelo USA.
Find more information to help plan your visit here.
Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.
