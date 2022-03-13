Wanting to shake things up for your next Colorado camping trip? One Airbnb host is offering a unique space—a deluxe treehouse.
"The world famous treehouse built in 1971 and sits on 2 acres with cattle creek running under it. Sit by the wood burning stove or look at the stars on the large balcony or hot tub," the Airbnb description reads.
The treehouse, located on a private property in Carbondale, has three beds and one bathroom.
"The Rocky Mountain Treehouse is attached to 4 100ft spruce trees and rest 25 feet off the ground with winding rock staircase leading to the front door. Step inside and see a truly hand built cabin in the sky. Including wood burning stove, fully size kitchen with granite and copper backslash. Enter the bathroom with a rock shower. Then head upstairs to the sleeping loft with 2 large skylights and another private balcony," the post says.
For more information, visit the Airbnb listing here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.