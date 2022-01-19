Morning commutes were slick and evening commutes may not be much better after a day of freezing drizzle fell on Colorado's Front Range.
"We aren't kidding. Unless your car came equipped with ice skates, stay home today if you can," wrote the Wheat Ridge Police Department.
While snow totals were forecasted as low, up to a tenth of an inch of ice was expected to develop on the ground throughout the day. As predicted, ice has developed on roadways, resulting in numerous accidents.
One major problem is black ice. This type of ice is known for making roads appear wet, while in reality, the roads are covered in a slick and frozen glaze.
A vehicle encountering black ice was captured on camera on Wednesday.
How slick are the roads in Longmont? This slick. Thanks to Kit Richards for the video. pic.twitter.com/qnAWvGWz1b— Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) January 19, 2022
Slick conditions were also shown by CBS Denver's Mark Neitro:
My ice skating rink (driveway) in Thornton. My ice crampons are going on after this demonstration. @CBSDenver #FirstAlertWX #cowx #4wx pic.twitter.com/tIE66O2CWh— Mark Neitro (@CBS4Mark) January 19, 2022
Boulder County PD reports that their department has responded to 17 crashes, as of 1 PM. Many more wrecks have taken place throughout the rest of the Denver metro area.
Those heading out onto the roads in the Denver metro area and in Colorado Springs during the evening commute should proceed with caution. The freezing drizzle is expected to decrease later in the day, but dangerous conditions may persist.
