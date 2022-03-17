Good news, Coloradans – the statewide snowpack has reached 100 percent of the to-date median with a little more snow on the way!
The National Weather Service has published the map below, which shows the percent of to-date median that each river basin is at, with '100' meaning that a spot is roughly at the 20-year to-date median for snowpack.
While Colorado is at 100 percent of the to-date median statewide, the second it stops snowing, this gap between the current snowpack and the median starts growing again. With roughly 22 days left until the median date that peak snowpack typically occurs, Colorado is still at just 83 percent of the median peak snowpack.
A bit more snow is on the way to Colorado in the near future, with some spots expected to get up to 18 inches throughout the day on Thursday.
More snow may be possible early next week, but after that, Colorado is projected to be warmer and drier than normal for several weeks.
While Colorado is at 100 percent of the median to-date snowpack, 100 percent is also the share of the state that's considered 'abnormally dry' or in 'drought,' as of March 15.
Could this week's snowstorm be the last major storm of the season? We'll have to wait and see.
