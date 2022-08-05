Oxbow State Wildlife Area (SWA) is set to reopen to the public on August 15, after being shut down due to wildfire damage earlier this year, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
Five wildfires sparked in Bent and Otero counties on April 12. The blazes impacted three CPW wildlife areas.
"Oxbow SWA, 9 miles east of La Junta, was the first to burn and suffered the greatest damage. Flames engulfed the river bottom and spread, burning 75 percent of its 410 acres. Three sheds were destroyed and several pieces of equipment damaged," CPW said.
Officials closed public access to the SWA indefinitely due "to extensive tree-fall danger", according to the release.
“We brought in heavy equipment and we believe the property is now safe for the public to return. I’m happy we were able to complete this work before the start of hunting season," said CPW’s area wildlife manager, Todd Marriott.
