May the 4th be with you this year in Colorado.
The Colorado DMV and the Colorado Disability Funding Committee have teamed up to auction off the rights to use 12 different Star Wars-themed license plate configurations.
The auction coincides with the May 4th 'Star Wars Day' holiday ("May the 4th be with you" = "May the Force be with you"), starting at 8 AM on May 4th and stretching to 7 PM on May 11.
All plate configurations currently have a starting bid of $100.
The included plates are as follows:
- AKBAR
- ANAKIN
- BOBA
- CHEWY
- FETT
- MAY4TH
- MRVADER
- MYXWING
- OB1WAN
- RED2
- REDFIVE
- STARWAR
Winning bidders are only purchasing the rights to use the configuration. Standard DMV fees still apply.
Read more about this auction here.
A similar 'South Park/Casa Bonita' themed auction is also scheduled to take place.
