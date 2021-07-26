800.jpeg

FILE - In this May 6, 2021 still file image from video, Barry Morphew, center, appears in court in Salida, Colo. An arrest warrant affidavit for Morphew, charged with murder in the death of his wife who disappeared last year will remain sealed, a judge ruled Friday, June 4, 2021, arguing that release of the document could harm the couple's daughters and witnesses in the case and hinder Morphew's ability to prepare his defense. (KUSA via AP, Pool,File)

After Suzanne Morphew's husband, Barry Morphew, was arrested and charged with his wife's murder in early May – nearly a full year after her disappearance – many questions have been raised regarding the evidence the state has in the case.

A new report from Colorado's FOX21 indicates that evidence discussed during a hearing related to the case last week included a spy pen, laptops, phones, surveillance video, and an Amazon Kindle.

Barry Morphew's attorney, Iris Eytan, has stated that it is unfair for Barry Morphew to be held in jail without physical evidence that a murder took place.

While prosecutors were supposed to hand over all evidence related to the case in June, a judge stated that this order was violated, implying that the defense is still lacking access to some evidence. The state has been given orders to ensure all evidence is handed over this week.

Barry Morphew's arrest affidavit remains sealed months after the arrest was made. Much of the information related to the case has not been made publicly available.

