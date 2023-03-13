A 19-year-old woman was paralyzed from the shoulders down after hitting a tree while skiing at Copper Mountain Resort earlier this month, according to a GoFundMe that was created by her friend.
The victim, Anna Buhrmann, was reportedly visiting Colorado from Germany during her spring break when the accident occurred on March 6. According to the GoFundMe, she crashed while skiing and hit a tree.
"She was flown to Denver via Flight For Life and underwent 7 hours of emergency spine surgery. Anna snapped her C6 and C7 vertebrae and severed her spinal cord, which resulted in permanent paralysis below her shoulders," the GoFundMe page reads.
As she recovers, the creator of the GoFundMe, Kenzie Riccardi, is hoping to raise enough money to help pay for the Flight For Life helicopter ride, the surgery, and further medical costs. They also hope to raise enough to fly Buhrmann's parents to the United States from Germany.
So far, the fundraiser has received more that $177,000 in donations.
Officials from Copper Mountain Resort were not immediately available for comment.
