Did you know that the official Colorado state animal is the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep?
This Saturday, the Annual Georgetown Bighorn Sheep Festival is your chance to observe and learn about one of the oldest and largest bighorn sheep herds in the state.
The Georgetown herd consists of between 250 and 350 sheep, originally transplanted to the area by CPW in the 1940s, according to Colorado Outdoors Magazine.
"The festival honors this treasured animal and helps visitors learn about the habits and nature of these home-grown, high-altitude climbers of the Rockies," CPW said in a news release about the festival.
The free event has been made possible by the town of Georgetown and CPW, set to include sheep viewing, a guided hike, a railroad tour, educational presentations, and archery instruction, among other things.
There will also be a bighorn sheep photo contest. Make a submission, or cast your vote here.
The event will begin at 10 AM and run until around 3 PM on November 13.
"Majestic and agile, the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep is a prominent figure on the steep and jagged walls of Colorado's canyons," writes Colorado Parks and Wildlife of the species.
For more information visit Clear Creek County’s blog on Bighorn Sheep Fest.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
That costume in the picture is a goat, not a sheep. Do you feel sheepish now?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.