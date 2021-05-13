Live like royalty while staying in a stunning castle-style Airbnb complete with dreamy mountain views overlooking Bear Creek in north-central Colorado.
This two-person retreat that's nestled in Idledale is simply magical. Enjoy your time relaxing on the spacious patio, soaking in the hot tub, laughing around the fire pit, and taking in beautiful mountain views.
Discover endless opportunities to adventure with local activities including hiking, mountain biking, and fly-fishing. Nearby attractions include a 10-minute drive to Red Rocks Parks and Amphitheater and a 25-minute drive to downtown Denver.
Location: Idledale, Colorado.
Details: Sleeps up to two guests, one bedroom, one bed, and one bath
Amenities: The detached guesthouse features a queen-sized bed, Nespresso coffee maker, electric stovetop, microwave, refrigerator, hot tub, and outdoor grill.
Four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended for accessing the property in the winter.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own pillows and extra blankets. This Airbnb stay is bookable for around $375 per night. For more details or bookings, please click here.
Editor's Note: Please follow all county and state public health orders. COVID-19 restrictions may also be in place. Always check prior to planning your travels. Find the updated county-to-county COVID-19 dial status here.
