A female speed flyer was seriously injured on Saturday after an attempted barrel roll went wrong near the top of Summit County's Peak 6 in the area of Breckenridge Ski Resort.
According to a report from the Summit County Rescue Group, a group of three speed flyers – a sport similar to paragliding, but with a smaller chute for a faster descent – hiked to the top of Peak 6 from Copper Mountain Resort with plans to fly from the top. This is adjacent to Breckenridge.
The two men in the group descended down the Copper Mountain side of the ridge while the woman attempted the barrel roll, crashing in the area of the Continental Divide trail near the top of Breckenridge Ski Resort's Kensho SuperChair ski lift – around 12,302 feet of elevation.
The woman's accident was witnessed by a second group of paragliders that came to help the woman. She had sustained serious injuries and emergency services were called.
Flight for Life responded, dropping two crew members at the scene before making the decision to evacuate the woman to a safer landing zone approximately 3/4 of a mile away. The woman was transported to this area from the crash site by Summit County Rescue Group members, Flight for Life crew, the second group of paragliders, and passing hikers which happened to include two emergency room doctors. The woman was then flown to a hospital in Denver for treatment.
Her injuries were determined to likely be non-life-threatening, but serious. Other details related to her injuries were not released, nor were the identities of those involved.
Summit County Rescue Group made special note to thank the passersby that assisted in the incident. They also made it a point to mention that the speed flyers had been well-prepared for a potential accident with radios and medical kits.
Speed flying is a sport with obvious inherent risks. With a smaller chute and more of a focus on downhill speed, there's even less margin for error than in paragliding. In extreme sports, people take risks and accidents happen and this is an example of that.
According to Summit County Rescue Group, this year has been record-breaking in terms of rescues. This paraglider rescue was their 85th call of the year in 163 days, shortly followed by another call for an injured hiker in the area of Blue Lakes for 86 to-date calls, as of June 12. At the same time last year, only 54 calls had been made. Obviously, a lot of factors are at play – for one, Summit County had fairly restricted access during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic – but it's always important to do whatever you can to reduce the chance of having to call for help while on the trail and beyond in Colorado's outdoor space.
As outdoor recreation continues to grow in Colorado, it's expected that search and rescue calls will rise. Not only does this increase costs for search and rescue organizations, but it can also strain their resources, potentially increasing response times.
If you'll be spending much time in Colorado's backcountry this summer, read this article that covers tips shared by search and rescue professionals of Classic Air Medical. It's also important to note that most search and rescue operations rely on donations and volunteers – find out more about helping here.
Thanks goes out to Summit County Rescue Group and others involved in responding to this incident.
