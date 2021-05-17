Many times on the trail, a landmark is passed with little story told regarding the reason behind its name – Stephanie's Trail, Tom's Grove, Carl's Point. While the legitimacy of these namesake trails can vary greatly, some are the result of a story worth telling.
If you've been hiking much on South Table Mountain in Golden, Colorado, you may have recognized one of the previously mentioned spots – Carl's Point. This overlook can be found on the eastern edge of the mountain, named to honor Carl F. Eiberger Jr., a man who played a key role in saving this iconic Front Range destination for future outdoor recreation.
While South Table Mountain is a favorite among outdoor recreators today, it also holds a historical significance. It was the first place where the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary was discovered in North America, with the discovery taking place in 1943. This is a geographic feature, often seen as a thin band of rock, associated with a mass extinction event credited for destroying many species, including dinosaurs.
Less than four decades after the discovery, in 1975, a 75-year quarry was proposed on top of South Table Mountain. This would make much of the mountain unusable for outdoor recreation through 2050, possibly longer, and it would permanently change the landscape. Local resident Carl F. Eiberger Jr. wasn't happy about this, and he started to make his legal case against the move.
From 1975 to 1981, Eiberger fought against the mining proposal in 98 public hearings on behalf of the local community. A major victory occurred for Eiberger on December 17, 1981, when the official decision was made to deny mining on the mountain.
However, that wasn't the end of Eiberger's fight to protect South Table Mountain.
In 1983, one of the parties that initially wanted to drill on the mountain attempted to reignite the possibility. Nothing came of this. In 1988, the same man again made an attempt to start mining, which was again fought by Carl Eiberger and eventually withdrawn due to public outcry.
This was followed by another failed request to mine in 1992 and another attempt in 1994 that was also denied. Along the way, Eiberger continued to donate legal work, with a website dedicated to Carl's efforts estimating a total value of that pro bono work at $1,000,000 or more throughout the years.
For more than two decades, Eiberger successfully fought to keep mining off of South Table Mountain, sticking to his guns and citing reasons like pollution, landscape destruction, diminished values of local homes, and rockslide risk, as well as the impact to generations to come. His efforts are a key reason that this popular mountain on the edge of Colorado's urban corridor can be enjoyed by so many today.
Now, there's a small plaque on a South Table Mountain overlook that reads "Carl's Point", accompanied by a QR code for more information. Most passersby likely see the plaque and admire the view of a distant Denver, before moving on, unaware of Carl's efforts and the hundreds of hours he spent working to save the spot from destruction.
Carl passed away on March 6, 2019 at the age of 88 in his Golden, Colorado home. Throughout his life, he donated in the range of $2 to 3 million in pro bono legal work, much of which went to protecting natural spaces. He also helped to found 11 local parks in the Golden area.
Next time you plan a trip to South Table Mountain, plan to stop by Carl's Point on the eastern side, found along Basalt Cap Loop trail. Find the commemorative plaque and take a moment to remember Carl and the many efforts he made to protect this stunning part of the state.
More information on this story can be found on a website dedicated to Carl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.