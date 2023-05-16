The 'South Park'-themed license plate auction is taking off, with dozens of bids on 17 plates already cast.
Currently, the highest bid is for a plate configuration that reads BUTTERS, which has a leading bid of $1,750. The bid for a TOWELIE plate configuration isn't far behind, at $1,600. Even a plate configuration many are sure to consider a bit off-putting – CANIBAL – has a top bid of $500.
Here's a breakdown of what the leading bid is on each plate, as of 4:30 p.m. on May 16. Keep in mind that the auction is set to last for 9 more days.
- BLCKBRT – $500, 7 bids
- BRANIFF – $550, 5 bids
- BUTTERS – $1,750, 20 bids
- CANIBAL – $500, 9 bids
- CAVE – $400, 7 bids
- CLFDIVR – $450, 7 bids
- CONEY – $250, 3 bids
- CSABNTA – $1,050, 17 bids
- GO COWS – $1,200, 13 bids
- HOT DOG – $950, 17 bids
- J03M4M4 – $700, 9 bids
- NHV386 – $250, 3 bids
- RANDY – $550, 8 bids
- STHPRK – $1,550, 17 bids
- TACOS – $1,200, 11 bids
- TEAMUSA – $750, 13 bids
- TOWELIE – $1,600, 17 bids
All leading bids currently amount to $14,200, with a total of 183 bids cast.
Winning bidders will get the right to use their awarded plate configuration on Colorado plates that allow for personalization, with the auction hosted by the Colorado by the Colorado DMV and the Colorado Disability Funding Committee. The auction celebrates the soon-to-reopen Casa Bonita restaurant.
How much would you be willing to bid on a South Park-themed license plate? You've got until May 25 at 7 p.m. to get in on the action.
Find more information and place a bid here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.