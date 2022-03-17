Come August, South Park fans can 'go on down to Red Rocks and have themselves a time' at the show's 25th anniversary concert.
Set to take the stage at the world-famous concert venue in Morrison on the night of August 10, the event will feature show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, as well as rock bands Primus and Ween.
A registration period is currently active until 11:59 PM on March 20. Only one registration is allowed per household.
Those that register will find out on March 23 if they've been selected for the opportunity to purchase up to two $99-plus tickets.
Does this sound like the dream show for you? Register here.
South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker recently made headlines when they purchased Casa Bonita, a spot with a cult following of fans thanks to its feature role in an episode of the cartoon series.
Want to track down a few 'South Park spots' located around Colorado? Click here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.