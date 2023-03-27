One splitboarder and two skiers were deep in Colorado's backcountry and attempting to summit an unnamed peak when they heard what "sounded like a bomb went off and everyone froze." The subsequent avalanche that occurred would leave one skier dead, with the splitboarder and surviving skier in a fight for their lives.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the three backcountry tourers met early on March 17 for what was supposed to be a "scouting mission" for future outings. Headed into the day, the three were highly experienced and well-trained, also having spent several years traveling the backcountry together. One of the surviving party members had their dog in tow.
The party met near the airstrip in Marble, with plans to scout in the Rapid Creek drainage by ascending up the main drainage area on lower-angle slopes before descending their route. After leaving the trailhead at about 7:30 AM, the group reached the upper portion of the drainage by noon.
With terrain features making it difficult to do the intended scouting and with overall visibility better than expected, a decision was made collectively to push higher than initially intended, though each party member expressed various hesitations.
Once the party reached a stopping point at 11,800 feet of elevation, the decision was made to keep ascending until they reached a nearby unnamed summit. After discussing the change of plan, the group continued.
At about 3:00 PM, the skiers heard the loud boom as they were switchbacking up the mountain and the slope collapsed.
The two skiers of the group immediately triggered their avalanche airbags, as one of the skiers reached for his dog to be swept off his feet before being able to grab him.
The three were then violently carried downhill by a destructive avalanche described by authorities as capable of 'destroying a car or wood frame house.' The avalanche broke about four to six feet deep, stretching 400 feet wide and running 2,500 feet down the mountain side.
The skier that survived the slide described the next few seconds as feeling "like getting thrown around in a washing machine and I had no control. I remember being airborne as I went off cliffs. I was able to wiggle as the avalanche was slowing down and felt I was close to the surface.”
That skier was carried the entire length of the slope, over three large cliff bands.
When the avalanche subsided, he was left with his face buried. With a free hand, that was later determined to be broken, he started to dig himself free.
Once his face was clear, he yelled for help to no response.
After about an hour of painful digging, he had freed his other arm and was able to send a radio message. He made contact with the splitboarder, who was repeating himself saying 'he was really messed up.' It was later determined that the splitboarder had sustained head injuries during the event, with him unable to recall many details about the slide.
The skier that had started to unbury himself saw the splitboarder about 1,000 feet above him on the slope. The splitboarder started to descend the mountain, but went into the trees instead of toward the partially buried skier.
After about two more hours of digging himself out, the skier was able to access his backpack around 5:55 PM, using his Garmin inReach satellite communication device to send out a call for help. He was also able to access his shovel, which he used to fully unbury himself from the debris after about 30 more minutes of digging.
At the point, the surviving skier performed a transceiver search for the skier that was still missing. He located the missing skier's beacon, but the avalanche had rendered his probe unusable. He dug down to find the skier, but the skier was not with his beacon. It would later be discovered that the skier's beacon had been ripped out of his pocket during the slide, attached only by a long lanyard.
Unable to do much else and "fighting pain, exhaustion, hypothermia, and frostbite," the surviving skier left the scene on foot. Both of his skis had been lost in the avalanche.
He walked down Rapid Creek until he found tracks the party had left behind earlier in the day. Unsure if help was on the way, he dug a shelter under the tree to rest roughly three-quarters of a mile from the avalanche site.
At about 12:40 AM, he heard a helicopter, getting rescued shortly after 1:00 AM. He was immediately taken to Aspen Valley Hospital, where it was discovered his core body temperature had dropped to 85 degrees Fahrenheit.
Meanwhile, the splitboarder that had left the scene with a head injury continued to seek help.
After leaving the site of the avalanche at about 4 PM, the splitboarder traveled on one of his skis. He would later recount hearing a helicopter overhead as he was walking in water in a deep ravine near the bottom of Rapid Creek. Eventually, the splitboarder found a county road that led to a highway where someone he knew lived. He reached the highway and walked three more miles on the road before finding the local resident, knocking on their door at about 3:00 AM. They brought him into their house and warmed him up, with the splitboarder calling his partner at 3:33 AM to tell her what happened before being transported to the hospital.
The body of the missing skier would be found the following day near the hole that the surviving skier had dug near the transceiver the day of the slide.
Tracks left by the dog belonging to the surviving skier were located leaving the scene of the avalanche below the second cliff band, leading to the same county road that was traveled by the splitboarder. As of March 25, the dog remained missing. Members of the local community continue their search for the animal, with experts noting that it could still be alive.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center shared their condolences regarding the tragic avalanche, also noting several factors related to the slide and subsequent rescue and recovery. Colorado Avalanche Information Center generally provides this analysis following a slide as a means of preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future.
One factor noted was the change to an "I think we can summit" goal by the group. Diverting from original goals is often a factor in avalanche accidents and can make a search and rescue mission more complicated, as those not on site that may have known previous routes are now unable to assist.
Another factor was how the tourers were grouped together while traveling in the avalanche-prone terrain and how this meant all three were hit by the slide. While the three had planned on spacing out, those in the back ultimately caught up to the leader who was breaking trail.
A third factor that was noted was how the destructive nature of the avalanche rendered some safety gear useless, also limiting the access to that gear. The deceased skier had his safety airbag ripped out of his pack and his transceiver ripped out of his pocket. This instance shows the importance of utilizing a harness to hold the transceiver close to the body, though in this case, it is unlikely that would have helped the deceased skier survive given the time spent under the snow.
Meanwhile, the surviving skier was buried to the point that his safety gear was inaccessible for quite some time, with some of it also being damaged.
"It is extremely fortunate that the avalanche did not kill all three people. [The surviving skier's and rider's] separate survival stories are quite remarkable, and both came close to dying. Luck, fitness, and their will to continue in desperate circumstances allowed them to survive. [The surviving skier's] airbag likely contributed to a shallow burial, allowing him to quickly clear his airway," wrote the Colorado Avalanche Information Center about the tragic slide.
The deceased skier was later identified as Joel Shute, described as an avid skier, musician, and outdoorsman with a love for life and a deep kindness. He was with friends Jake Dalby, who was skiing, and Jack Cody, who was snowboarding on a split board, when he died. A feature piece on Joel can be found here.
Thanks goes out to Gunnison County Sheriff, Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Mountain Rescue Aspen, West Elk Mountain Rescue, Crested Butte Mountain Rescue, Flight for Life, Careflight of the Rockies, and High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site for their role in this mission.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
