Watch this epic elk showdown captured in Rocky Mountain National Park nestled just outside the town of Estes Park, Colorado.
The video below was captured by Jackie Pangallo during her visit to Rocky Mountain National Park on August 18, 2021.
Sound up for rattling antlers! Two male bull elk can be seen heads down, smashing their antlers into one another. While the fight may have been short lived, there is something pretty incredible about the hard sound of antlers clashing.
Bull elk tend to fight for dominance, seeking the affection of female elk during the fall rut (mating) season, which typically runs from late-September to mid-October. Although their antlers appear to be razor sharp, fighting is meant to be a show of strength rather than a deadly battle.
During the rut season, Colorado's elk are known to become very active. Nearly 300,000 elk are estimated to roam the state with about 2,400 in Estes Valley.
Enjoy watching the elk in Colorado, but please remember to be respectful. Maintain a safe distance and keep pets leashed. Stay alert while driving and never stop in the middle of the road or block traffic. Move your vehicle to a safe place off the roadway. Elks jams can be dangerous, especially during calving and fall rut seasons. These are powerful and wild animals.
