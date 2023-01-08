An SOS signal from a personal emergency beacon device lead a crew from Larimer County Search and Rescue to an injured hiker on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
According to officials, the hiker injured her leg on a trail in Poudre Canyon, and was not able to continue on. Using her device, she was able to give her exact location to rescuers, officials said. It is unclear how the hiker became injured.
"The patient was also able to use the SOS device to contact some of her friends who were able to respond to take custody of her dogs and drive her vehicle back to town," the post reads.
Crews located the hiker and transported her to a hospital for her injuries. No further information on her condition have been made available.
"This isn’t an endorsement of a specific product but personal gps/emergency beacon/SOS devices (especially with texting capabilities) definitely save lives and simplify backcountry rescues. Particularly if you go out alone hunting or hiking you should add one to your gear list," the sheriff's office said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.