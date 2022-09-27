According to the Littleton Police Department, a report of a possible explosive device behind the Safeway grocery story at 181 West Mineral Avenue was received today at about 12:36 PM. The Littleton Police Department, along with the Arapahoe County Sheriff Bomb Squad, investigated the claim and determined that the device was indeed an explosive.
The team was able to deactivate the explosive. The scene has been since determined to be safe. This announcement went out at roughly 4 PM.
The Littleton Police Department continues to investigate the situation, asking the public for information. Possession, use, or removal of explosive or incendiary devices is a class four felony, according to a press release on the incident.
There is believed to be no ongoing threat to the public.
In a Denver 7 report, the device was described as a pipe bomb by a dumpster that was "a lot more sophisticated" than what is typically seen by law enforcement. According to a report from the Denver Gazette, there was a timer on the bomb, but the timer failed.
Tips and information that may be relevant to the case can be sent to the police at PoliceTips@littletongov.org.
