According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, concerns were raised on Tuesday after a parent spotted children playing with a syringe at their Dotsero bus stop.
The bus stop where the syringes were found is located at the Two Rivers Village housing community, which is the same place where a zip-lock bag containing potentially deadly pills was found on a playground in late March.
Deputies that responded to the report of the syringes could not determine whether or not there was residue in the needle, but could confirm that the syringes were uncapped and appeared to be broken and bent.
Following the incident, residents of the area expressed concern that someone might be targeting areas where children frequent by placing hazardous materials in these spots.
The Eagle County Sheriff's Office reminded the community to talk with their children about unsafe items they might encounter outside. If suspicious items are found, they should be reported to the local authorities and not touched.
Suspicious behavior should also be reported to local police.
(3) comments
Now, seeing that they are turning Acacia Park into a playground for children & families! I can not help but wonder how long it will stay clean of needles and drugs stuff! Are they going to put an undercover police person there to watch what happens I do not think so!! Does the Mayor in Colorado springs think he can keep these parks clean for long?
Polis best watch his back yard more too, as I am sure they are all over the place in Denver and the Governor's Mansion too! According to pictures I see on TV! We are wasting Tax payers $$$ as far as I can see! Jess
A few years ago I rented an apartment from a disabled man back east. While picking up three shopping bags of trash across the road (<100') I came across an entire box of used syringes! Not sure if they were diabetic or local drug users, but any of them could've been infected with Lord knows what for some young child to stick themselves with.
I never cease to be amazed at how some people in this nation proudly proclaim what patriots they are but trash this land that God blessed us with.
You are absolutely right 82nd Airborne! My hubby who is a veteran and also agrees with this! We see this stuff every darn time we come up Highway 115 and it seems to be getting worse too! I was actually stopped at a light and a guy with a Veteran cap came up to my window that was still closed and asked me for $$! Guess what I rolled down window about an inch enough to tell him my hubby is disabled and a;so a Navy Seabee veteran and worked hard all his life! Now it's time for you to go get clean and get help and show respect for America instead of sponging off other Vets! Then light turned and I left! It gave him a start I tell you! My hubby wasn't happy with me as it could have been dangerous! God Blessed my life! Jess
