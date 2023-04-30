A solo skier was killed in an avalanche near Breckenridge on Saturday, according to a recent report by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).
At the time of publication, limited information had been made available about the deadly slide.
According to officials, the victim was skiing on Bald Mountain when they were caught, buried, and killed by a long-running avalanche.
"CAIC staff will visit the site on April 30 and publish more details as they become available. We will issue a full report next week. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the report reads.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.