Crews from the Chaffee County Search and Rescue (CCSAR-N) team were deployed to La Plata Peak Monday night after receiving an SOS signal from below a ridge, off the standard route trail, according to a news release.
"Because the subject was using an older beacon device, CCSAR-N was only receiving intermittent updates regarding their position. For quite some time, it appeared the subject had not moved since triggering the SOS activation," the release said.
The hiker reportedly made it to the summit, but re-aggravated a previous knee injury on the way back down. He began feeling symptoms of what he believed could have been hypothermia, when he decided to trigger the SOS signal.
The team was made aware that the hiker was experienced in winter descents, but was not prepared with gear to spend the night in the backcountry. Due to terrain, avalanche concerns, time of day, and the seemingly stationary beacon signal six crew members were deployed to the scene.
"After waiting some time, the subject then decided to attempt self-rescue by locating the snowshoes they had stashed during the ascent. Once they located their snowshoes, they started to slowly descend. After the subject started moving, they determined they were OK, and no longer needed help. However, they were unable to let anyone know because the device used to activate the SOS did not have two-way communication capabilities," according to the release.
All crew members safely exited the field.
