Everyone knows that witches fly on broom sticks, but as it turns out, some witches from Colorado use paddleboards to get around.
On October 23, hundreds of "witches" will flock to Chatfield State Park in Littleton for the second annual Colorado Witch Paddle.
The event, which was founded in 2021 by Katie Burgoyne and Anna Marie Madai, is simple — people dress up like witches and paddleboard across Chatfield Reservoir.
"Last year Katie and I saw that some people were doing little witch paddles here and there but all earlier in the month. We didn’t think it was very Halloween-y so we decided to go on our own the last Sunday before Halloween. We posted the event a week before and had 80 people show up! This was without any coordination or planning - just 80 strangers paddling dressed up," Madai said.
This year the Witch Paddle has more than quadrupled in size with the event's maximum of 400 people already registered to participate.
"We didn’t even realize how big it got until we were both personally contacted by Chatfield saying that this needs to be an organized event or cancel it," Madai said.
"We obviously like a challenge and decided to set it all up quick and figure it out as we went. We had to charge since we have to have EMS on site, rangers on the water, insurance, port a potties, etc. We couldn’t believe the amount of support we received! We have a team of 16-plus volunteers, people who didn’t get to register are asking to buy shirts, people want to sponsor next year and we have vendors reaching out as well," she said.
Anyone who was able to register will receive shirts, cooler bags, reusable grocery bags, and waterproof phone cases at the park.
Witch paddles have increased in popularity over the last ten years, though it is unclear where the tradition originated. Several other paddles are expected to take place across the country throughout the month.
Although the event is currently sold out, anyone is welcome to come to the park to watch.
For more information, visit https://www.witchpaddle.com/.
