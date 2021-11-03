If you've got pumpkins leftover from Halloween, don't leave them outside for animals to eat. Similar to voicemail-related advice that went viral last week, guidance about getting rid of pumpkins that's circulating the internet is blatantly wrong – and illegal.
Advice that was posted on Instagram (getting more than 164,000 likes) tells pumpkin purchasers to avoid throwing away their gourds after they start to rot, instead leaving them in a wooded area or a field for a passing animal to munch on.
For starters, feeding wildlife is illegal in Colorado. If someone is leaving a pumpkin outside for animals to eat, they are technically committing a crime.
There's also another very important reason why this shouldn't be done.
Viewed as a food source, a pumpkin is likely to attract bears. Pumpkins near a civilized space can lead to an increase in human-bear interactions, including the possibility of one that gets violent. If a bad interaction occurs, the bear involved will likely be euthanized – the result of something a human did that is totally avoidable.
Don't leave your pumpkins sitting out as this can interfere with the natural behavior and diet of wild animals. It's probably a bad idea to have pumpkins that are cut open in your yard throughout the fall season, too.
The viral Instagram post goes on to mention that leftover pumpkins could be given to a farm or wildlife center. This may be the case at some local spots, but call first to make sure they're accepting pumpkin donations.
