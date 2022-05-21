Although it is springtime in Colorado, winter weather returned to the state on Friday, dropping up to 20 inches of snow in some areas.
The heaviest snowfall was recorded Friday night, along the Palmer Divide and the southern foothills. One to two inches of snow per hour in these areas, according to NWS. Snow totals around the state can be found, here.
Here are some photos and videos that show the wintry scene unfolding across the state:
According to one user, 14 inches of snow fell in Cascade.
Waking up to 14 inches of snow in Cascade CO. #cowx #colorado #ColoradoSprings @kktvSydney @LukeVictorWx pic.twitter.com/SZg4wjBisn— Colorado Storm Chasers (@COStormChasers) May 21, 2022
Meanwhile in Colorado.#Colorado #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/xnhFNwvrKS— Jeffrey Ⓥ (@LiftForever67) May 20, 2022
Good amount of HEAVY snow so far (7:30) in Castle Rock! ❄️ #colorado #cowx pic.twitter.com/frHQKDQPbl— Jason Bye (@jasonbye21) May 21, 2022
How it started, how it’s going #denversnow #colorado pic.twitter.com/28KIpuRAsO— Mark Stephen Levy (@TheRealMarkLevy) May 21, 2022
Due to heavy, wet snow and downed trees, many Coloradoans have experienced power outages.
Our electric crews are working hard to remove tree branches from lines and restore services today. Thanks for your understanding as we work around the city. Report downed power lines to 719-448-4800. Never attempt to remove them yourself. Report outages on https://t.co/PuNKUhSnTv pic.twitter.com/Z5WgUzpUOj— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) May 21, 2022
Sure glad there’s so much moisture here in #ColoradoSprings right now or this would be a bigger danger. Yes, we have already had CSFD out to look and they’ve notified Utilities. pic.twitter.com/dEXNvUvVZx— Ryan Hannigan (@ryanhannigan) May 21, 2022
Snow, snow and more snow around Manitou #cowx pic.twitter.com/8se2g3tUtY— Seth Boster (@SethBoster) May 21, 2022
With hibernation season over, some people have capture photos of Colorado bears enjoying the snow.
Snow has hit Colorado Springs! We want to see snow totals where you are, so submit a picture to be featured to audience@gazette.com— The Gazette (@csgazette) May 21, 2022
(photo taken from Larkspur by Lucy Klee) pic.twitter.com/uU2quAJzBZ
Just some snow and a bear in this backyard! Taken earlier today in Morrison. #cowx 📸Larry Collins pic.twitter.com/Su4Z78HK7K— Lauren Whitney (@LaurenCBS4) May 21, 2022
