Temperatures plunge as fall snowstorm blankets Colorado

 (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Although it is springtime in Colorado, winter weather returned to the state on Friday, dropping up to 20 inches of snow in some areas. 

The heaviest snowfall was recorded Friday night, along the Palmer Divide and the southern foothills. One to two inches of snow per hour in these areas, according to NWS. Snow totals around the state can be found, here

Here are some photos and videos that show the wintry scene unfolding across the state: 

According to one user, 14 inches of snow fell in Cascade.

Due to heavy, wet snow and downed trees, many Coloradoans have experienced power outages. 

With hibernation season over, some people have capture photos of Colorado bears enjoying the snow. 

