Escape the hustle and bustle of life in a cozy cabin tucked among the ponderosa pines of Colorado.
This A-Frame cabin Airbnb rental is conveniently located minutes away from Staunton State Park and Mount Bailey, with several scenic drives nearby, including Guanella and Kenosha Passes. Treehouse Adventure Park, Mad Jack's Brewery, Aspen Peak Cellars, Deer Creek Valley Ranch, and Coney Island are also within driving distance from the cabin.
This 'A'-frame cabin is newly renovated, with a spacious front deck and cedar hot tub to help visitors relax. The backyard includes horseshoes and several other games.
Outside you can soak in the cedar hot tub under the stars or enjoy early morning views from the front deck!
Location: Bailey, about 60 minutes from Denver.
Details: Sleeps up to five guests, two bedrooms, three beds, and one bath
Amenities: The kitchen comes fully stocked downstairs with an open living room, gas fireplace, and TV room with a comfy velvet sofa. Two large bedrooms can be found upstairs, each including a queen-size bed. There's also a memory foam twin-size bed to accommodate one extra guest.
There's also a second living room equipped with a 55-inch smart tv, games, books, and outdoor equipment.
Getting to this cabin requires a short drive on an unpaved road. AWD or 4WD is highly recommended during the winter months between October and April, pending weather conditions.
This Airbnb stay is bookable for around $175 per night. For more details or bookings, please click here.
Editor's Note: Please follow all county and state public health orders. COVID-19 restrictions may be in place. Always check prior to planning your travels. Find the updated county-to-county COVID-19 dial status here.
