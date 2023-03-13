A cabin in north Routt County exploded last Wednesday, according to Routt County Sheriff Doug Scherar.
Emergency services began receiving reports about the explosion at about 7:30 AM on March 8.
The cabin, which was being used as a summer vacation home, was unoccupied at the time of the blast and no injuries were reported, the sheriff confirmed.
The preliminary investigation into this incident suggests that snow sliding from the roof may struck a gas line and caused a leak, ultimately leading to the explosion. This is rare, but has happened before in Colorado.
"Our investigators are working with the homeowner, the fire department, and the insurance company to determine the exact cause," said Undersheriff Joshua Carrel.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.