The National Park Service (NPS) took to Twitter on Friday to warn hikers that many trails above 9,000 feet at Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) are snowy and icy.
The service has also generated trail condition reports from submissions made by park staff, volunteers, and visitors.
Here is a summary of the reported conditions on popular RMNP recreation areas as of November 2, according to the NPS. Remember, weather and trail condition statements are subject to change, and should only be used as guidelines.
Bear Lake Area: There is snow and ice on most trails in the area. Snowshoes are not necessary, but tractions devices and poles may be helpful.
Flattop Mountain Trail: The trail is clear for about the first mile, and then reportedly gets icy. Traction devices are strongly recommended after the first two miles. In some areas snow can be deep and snowshoes are necessary above the tree line.
Twin Sisters Peaks: The trail has 2-3 inches of snow and is icy in some areas. Spikes are needed.
Deer Mountain Trail: The trail has a few snow-covered and icy areas, but traction devices are not needed.
An updated Trail Conditions Report is on the #RMNP website, https://t.co/0O8SdnQ7ep. Be aware that it has been snowing up high in the park and many trails above 9,000 ft are snowy & icy, so traction devices & hiking poles are helpful. pic.twitter.com/95e6268z5A— RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) November 5, 2021
