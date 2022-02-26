Update: The body of a snowshoer has been found. Find updated story, here.
One person is missing after a pair of snowshoers were caught in an avalanche in Gunnison County on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).
The two were snowshoeing near the town of Marble, when a small avalanche was triggered on a west-facing slope below the tree line CAIC said. One person was partially buried, while the other could not be located.
"The location of the avalanche was identified as was the last known location of the missing party. Due to the area's unstable conditions and time of day, search efforts were limited to areas that could be safely examined," a release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said.
"West Elk Mountain Rescue, Mountain Rescue Aspen, our staff, and the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office responded last night and will be in the field again today," CAIC said.
This accident comes after an Avalanche Warning was issued for the entire Colorado high country, including the Gunnison zone.
"The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry travelers of the consequences of an avalanche, even if small. Mountain Rescue Aspen would also like to remind travelers who are in undeveloped ski areas that they should travel with a transceiver, a shovel and a probe. Lastly, Mountain Rescue Aspen reminds travelers to reference the CIAC site for avalanche warnings," the release said.
