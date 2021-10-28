Colorado has already reached six percent of its median snow water equivalent annual peak, which is quite impressive considering the date. Thanks to a big storm that rolled through the state this week, Colorado is at roughly 189 percent of the to-date snowpack median statewide, up from about 120 percent prior to the storm that dropped a reported 20 inches in some spots.
According to SNOTEL data, some parts of the state have a particularly high snowpack, including the Yampa-White-Little Snake River Basin, which is at 337 percent of the to-date snowpack median. The San Miguel-Dolores-Animas-San Juan River Basin isn't far behind, at 323 percent of the to-date snowpack. The Gunnison River Basin is also high, at about 270 percent of the median to-date snowpack.
While the state of Colorado has a high snowpack as a whole, that's not the case everywhere. The South Platte River Basin is at about 93 percent of the to-date snowpack median.
Here's a map that shows which river basins are located where:
Many hope that the above-median snow continues as a means of relieving drought conditions in Colorado, though some long-term forecasts show that this may not be the case.
As of October 26 (prior to the most recent storm), 'extreme' or 'exceptional' drought conditions persisted in roughly 11 percent of the state, most severe in the northwest region. While any drought of this level is not ideal, this compares to nearly 76 percent of the state that was experiencing this severity of drought – the worst two of four tiers – on the same date last year.
Statewide, roughly 75 percent of the state is experiencing some form of drought and 95 percent of the state is experiencing dryness. This compares to 97 percent of the state experiencing drought and 100 percent of the state experiencing dryness on the same date last year.
Here's a map of where drought exists in Colorado:
In regard to when Colorado's next snowstorm will roll through, long term forecasts have low levels of confidence for upcoming weeks. The OpenSnow.com daily report includes charts that show little agreement between various weather models regarding what will happen. A few other forecasters, including Weather.com, show precipitation in the form of rain and snow a few days out in Colorado's mountain region. Either way, we'll have to wait and see.
