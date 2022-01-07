Colorado's snowpack continues to break away from the 20-year to-date median, with 48 inches of snow falling in some parts of the state this week and more snow on the way.
Colorado's current statewide snowpack is at 130 percent of the to-date median, as of January 7. This compares to the state being at 51 percent of the to-date median snowpack a month ago, on December 7.
A look at how radical this jump has been can be seen on the chart below, with the black line representing the snow water equivalent this year and the green line representing the 20-year median. The steep vertical climb of the black line shows how rapidly snow has been falling.
Let's take a look a how each river basin varies by percent of to-date median snowpack. For reference on what basins are where, see the map below:
Arkansas River Basin: 98 percent
Colorado Headwaters River Basin: 132 percent
Gunnison River Basin: 148 percent
Laramie–North Platte River Basin: 145 percent
Upper Rio Grande River Basin: 97 percent
San Miguel–Dolores–Animas–San Juan River Basin: 135 percent
South Platte River Basin: 136 percent
Yampa–White–Little Snake River Basin: 131 percent
As can be seen by those numbers, all of Colorado is near or above the to-date median thanks to big snow. With more snow set to hit the state soon, some of these numbers could climb even higher.
Considering that 95 percent of the state was experiencing drought, as of January 4, we'll take all the snow we can get.
(1) comment
Yeah everybody gets all excited when we're not getting snow. Colorado has a way of surprising you. I was telling everybody I'm not worried we're going to get it it's just a matter of when. Everybody's on this climate change Kik and every little dry spell gets their panties in a wad. Let's go Brandon
