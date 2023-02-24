Colorado's statewide snowpack is still looking good, following big snow that hit the state this week.
According to the USDA, statewide snowpack is currently at 124 percent of the to-date median.
The largest gap between the current snowpack and the 30-year to-date norm is found in the western half of the state, particularly in the northwest and southwest corners. The southwest corner, home to Durango and much of the San Juan mountain region, is at 141 percent of the to-date median, with the northwest corner, home to Steamboat Springs, at 136 percent of the to-date median. The Gunnison river basin is also quite a bit about the to-date median, at 139 percent.
The only part of the state lagging behind the 30-year to-date median is the Arkansas river basin, which includes Colorado Springs and Pueblo. It's a 79 percent of the to-date median.
The typical peak snowpack for the state of Colorado occurs on April 8. The next big Colorado snowstorm is expected to hit near the beginning of March.
Statewide snowpack hasn't been below the 30-year median since the end of December this season.
