The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is reminding outdoor recreators that despite "spring-like" conditions in some areas of the state, snowpack is still not stable.
"We had more stable conditions in late February and a generally lower avalanche danger. Things are different now. Things are different because we have received anywhere from 2 to 6 feet of snow since March 10," the center said in a Facebook post.
According to CAIC, the thick slab of newer snow is sitting on several weak layers and melt-freeze layers, which make it less stable.
"The snowpack structure is complicated in some places and on some aspects at specific elevations [...] A more stable spring-like snowpack will arrive eventually, but it's not here yet," CAIC said.
It is still possible to trigger large avalanches in the Colorado, like the one that buried and killed a snowboarder on Friday, so it's important to have an understanding of avalanche safety before ever entering the backcountry.
For information about current avalanche conditions in across the state, visit the CAIC website.
