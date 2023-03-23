Southwest Colorado has officially broken a snowpack record that's stood since at least 1987.
As of March 23, snowpack in the San Miguel-Dolores-Animas-San Juan river basin is at 29.9 snow water equivalent inches, according to the USDA. Not only is this 181 percent above the 30-year median, it's also the highest it's been on this date since at least 1987. Prior to that, data wasn't as thorough, making it difficult to compare to previous decades. In other words, there's a chance this record stood for even longer.
The 29.9 inches of snow water equivalent compares to a previous record high in this region on March 23 of 29.2 inches. Now, the region is closing in on the record peak high of 32 snow water equivalent inches, recorded on April 9 of 1993.
April 2 tends to be the date of peak snowpack in this region, which means there are still plenty of days left where snowpack is expected to increase based on the 30-year norm. In particularly snowy years, the peak is often past this date, further increasing the chances that this maximum snowpack record falls.
While the most recent snowstorm that walloped the region is tapering off, another chance of steady snow could start on Friday, with more snow possible on Sunday, and more snow possible next week.
Elsewhere in Colorado, the only region that has been lagging behind the 30-year median in terms of snowpack, the Arkansas River basin of the southeast, has caught up to the median in recent days. This part of the state now sits at 98 percent of the 30-year median, with all other regions currently having a snowpack above the norm.
Here's a breakdown of how each region is doing compared to the 30-year median.
