Two people that were double riding a single snowmobile were seriously injured on Sunday when they collided with a tree near Winter Park, according to officials from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR).
The accident occurred on Corona Road at about 10:15 AM. The two riders reportedly went off-trail and struck a tree roughly six feet off the ground, resulting in serious blunt force trauma injuries for both of them.
According to GCSAR, one of the two victims was given CPR at the scene by witnesses and members of the rescue crew.
"The critical patient was flown out by Flight for Life from near the scene of the accident. The second was transported about two miles to the trailhead, and then transported by Classic Air to a Denver hospital," officials reported.
In a recent report by Sky-Hi News, GCSAR reported that the two are in stable condition, but no further information regarding their conditions has been made available.
