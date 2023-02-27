Update (2:20 PM): The rider's body has been located and recovered. Read more here.
Search efforts are ongoing for a snowmobiler that has been missing since Saturday, after reportedly getting buried by an avalanche near La Manga Pass.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's preliminary report of the incident, the snowmobiler was reported missing and potentially trapped by an avalanche near the Red Lakes Trailhead.
The avalanche took place at an elevation of around 10,600 feet on a southeast facing slope of roughly 35 degrees, according to CAIC. It is believed that the rider was fully buried by the slide, the report reads.
Crews from the Conejos County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Forest Service, and Conejos County Search and Rescue responded to the scene on Saturday evening, but were unable to locate the rider before nightfall.
"The group returned with more people, avalanche dog teams from the Wolf Creek Ski Area, forecasters from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, and many members of the local community on February 26. Search efforts are ongoing," the report reads.
No further information has been made available.
This incident is one of three avalanche related accidents that occurred in the southern mountains of Colorado on Saturday, including on that resulted in the deaths of two skiers.
