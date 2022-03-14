According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), a snowmobiler has died near Willow Park, Wyoming after getting caught in an avalanche. This area is described as only six miles from Colorado's Steamboat and Flat Tops backcountry zone.
The CAIC put out an announcement on the matter to express their condolences and remind other backcountry users of the risks that exist
In this case, the CAIC believes the deadly slide was the result of a persistent weak layer that's similar to what Colorado is currently dealing with.
The deadly slide took place on March 12 around 2 PM at an elevation of about 10,000 feet in the Encampment River Wilderness. The slope aspect was northeast-facing.
Those entering Colorado's backcountry when snow is on the ground should always check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center forecast before leaving for the trailhead. This is updated as conditions change and can be found on their website. Including a check of this website in your adventure routine may end up saving your life.
