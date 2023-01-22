Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR), the Grand County Sheriff's Office, and Mountain Medical Response were deployed to the Grand County side of Rabbit Ears Pass near Dumont Lake on Saturday, after receiving reports of snowmobiler with a broken femur.
Teams made contact with the victim, and were able to package and evacuate them to an ambulance. From there, they were transferred to Yampa Valley Medical. No information regarding the accident that led to the broken bone has been made available at this time.
"We are fortunate that Routt volunteers were able to respond to Rabbit Ears much quicker from Steamboat as most of our members were an hour or more away," officials from GSAR said in a news release.
