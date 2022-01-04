Search and rescue crews were met with a tricky situation in Colorado's Jackson County on Monday, when a snowmobile accident occurred in avalanche-prone terrain.
At about 11 AM, search and rescue teams from multiple counties were called to an accident scene near Rabbit Ears Pass. A man had been hill climbing with his timber sled with his wife and son when he was ejected, resulting in a back injury.
Upon responding, crews realized the man was stuck on an avalanche-prone slope, with an angle between 30 and 35 degrees. With avalanche conditions rated as 'moderate,' the rescue became a much more intricate process in effort to avoid injuring or killing those on involved.
A flight nurse and a paramedic from a Classic Air Medical helicopter that was involved in the mission were the first responders to reach the subject, who was found on the risky slope with his wife. Two Grand County Search and Rescue team members were then able to traverse across the slope in snowshoes with a rescue toboggan in tow. They reached the subject by 3:15 PM.
By 4:04 PM, the subject had been packed onto the toboggan, lowered down the dangerous slope by rope, and was transported roughly a quarter-mile to an awaiting helicopter set to take him to a hospital in Greeley.
All crews, including members of Grand County Search and Rescue, Jackson County Search and Rescue, Routt County Search and Rescue, Grand County EMS - Mountain Medical Response Team, the Grand County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Classic Air Medical were out of the field by 4:30 PM.
Grand County Search and Rescue officials praised the mission, calling it an example of "excellent cooperation and teamwork between responding agencies."
Further detail about the rescue subject was not released. Details about where exactly the accident occurred were not released, though the staging area for search and rescue was at Dumont Lake.
When entering Colorado's backcountry, it's crucial to be aware of avalanche risk and other hazards that may exist. Always check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website before embarking on a winter adventure and heed their advice. It might save your life.
Support Colorado Search and Rescue by purchasing a CORSAR card. More information about this card can be found here.
