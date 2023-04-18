What's set to be a strong season of snowmelt is underway in Colorado, as water levels around the state start to swell.
Statewide, snowpack officially seems to be on the decline from a near record-breaking April 7 high. With the National Weather Service calling for a likelihood of above-normal temperatures in Colorado through the end of the month and normal to below-normal precipitation through April 27, its ever-growing less likely that snowpack will start peaking upward significantly throughout the rest of spring.
Consider the chart below, with the black line depicting snowpack throughout the current snow season. In recent days, the snowpack has started a relatively steep downward decline despite a slight lift as a relatively normal spring snowstorm rolled through.
As all that snow starts to melt, the resulting water has got to go somewhere.
Data from the USGS shows that while streamflow conditions vary around the state, streamflow in some regions is currently near all-time highs. Northwest and southwest Colorado are two spots where streamflow is particularly strong.
In places where rapid snowmelt and an influx of streamflow is taking place, a number of hazards exist.
Flooding, fast currents, and excessive mud can pose risks when it comes to outdoor recreation and backcountry travel. The snowmelt has already resulted in numerous road closures in Colorado's high country and may have played a role in a recent death.
Here are a few safety tips to help avoid risk during heavy periods of snowmelt:
1. Never drive through flooded areas.
2. Avoid muddy trails and campgrounds. If mud is found on a trail and must be crossed, walk through it – not around it – to avoid damaging the surrounding terrain and causing potential erosion.
3. Follow all warnings and signs related to flooding and road closures.
4. Avoid recreating on river banks near fast flowing water, as fast flowing water can result in erosion that can cause river banks to collapse. Being near rapidly flowing water can also pose a deadly risk of falling in.
5. Always utilize personal flotation devices in, on, and around Colorado's bodies of water. Not only is this important on stretches of flowing water, but also on lakes and streams as snowmelt can be extremely cold, resulting in something called cold water shock.
6. Never attempt to judge streamflow by sight alone, as this can be deceiving and streamflow can be much faster than anticipated.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.