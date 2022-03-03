Snowmass village town summer landscape view in Colorado downtown with sky cab gondola

Aspen, USA - June 24, 2019: Snowmass village town summer landscape view in Colorado downtown with sky cab gondola.

Photo Credit: Krblokhin (iStock).

 krblokhin

Although Snowmass Village is known for having amazing events planned year-round, their summer schedule is something to get excited about. This year, their line-up includes a wide range of offerings, from wine festivals to 5k runs.

There are several events that are recurring throughout the summer in Snowmass, one being the ever-popular 'Snowmass Free Concert Series.' Artists for the event haven't been released, but the long-standing summer tradition returns to Fanny Hill every Thursday evening at 6:30pm from June 16 to August 25.

Without further ado, find the lineup for summer 2022 below:

Frisbee golfer putting

Photo Credit: KellyJHall (iStock).

June

June 10-11- Ragnar Trail Snowmass

June 16- Snowmass Free Concert Series

June 23- Snowmass Free Concert Series

June 30- Snowmass Free Concert Series

Snowmass village town and people shopping in Colorado downtown with sign for Friday's at the mall festival

Aspen, USA - July 4, 2019: Snowmass village town and people shopping in Colorado downtown with sign for Friday's at the mall festival.

Photo Credit: Krblokhin (iStock).

July

July 2- Snowmass Art Festival

July 3- Independence Day Community Celebration & Concert, Snowmass Art Festival

July 4- Snowmass Art Festival

July 7- Snowmass Free Concert Series

July 7-10- Snowmass Doubles Volleyball Tournament

July 8-10- Drishti Beats Yoga Festival & Retreat

July 9- Audi Power of Four Trail Run

July 14- Snowmass Free Concert Series

July 20-24- The Triple Crown World Series

July 21- Snowmass Free Concert Series

July 28- Snowmass Free Concert Series

July 30- Heritage Fire

Snowmass village town and people shopping at mall high angle view in Colorado downtown with hanging lights

Aspen, USA - July 4, 2019: Snowmass village town and people shopping at mall high angle view in Colorado downtown with hanging lights.

Photo Credit: Krblokhin (iStock).

August

August 4- Snowmass Free Concert Series

August 5- 5k on The Mountain

August 6- Snowmass 50 Mountain Bike Race, 5k on the Mountain

August 11- Snowmass Free Concert Series

August 13-14- Plein Air Art Fair

August 18- Snowmass Free Concert Series

August 20- Cidermass

August 20-21- Revolution Enduro Series

August 25- Snowmass Free Concert Series

Snowmass village summer landscape view in Colorado downtown with base village and people

Aspen, USA - July 4, 2019: Snowmass village summer landscape view in Colorado downtown with base village and people.

Photo Credit: Krblokhin (iStock).

September

September 2-4- Jas Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

September 11- Axes and Arms 9/11 Climb

September 16- Snowmass Balloon Festival, Snowmass Balloon Festival - Night Glow

September 17- Golden Leaf Half Marathon, Snowmass Balloon Festival, Snowmass Wine Festival

September 17-18- Vida MTB Series Women's Skills Clinic

September 18- Snowmass Balloon Festival

September 24-25- Colorado High School Cycling League

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.