Although Snowmass Village is known for having amazing events planned year-round, their summer schedule is something to get excited about. This year, their line-up includes a wide range of offerings, from wine festivals to 5k runs.
There are several events that are recurring throughout the summer in Snowmass, one being the ever-popular 'Snowmass Free Concert Series.' Artists for the event haven't been released, but the long-standing summer tradition returns to Fanny Hill every Thursday evening at 6:30pm from June 16 to August 25.
Without further ado, find the lineup for summer 2022 below:
June
June 10-11- Ragnar Trail Snowmass
June 16- Snowmass Free Concert Series
June 23- Snowmass Free Concert Series
June 30- Snowmass Free Concert Series
July
July 2- Snowmass Art Festival
July 3- Independence Day Community Celebration & Concert, Snowmass Art Festival
July 4- Snowmass Art Festival
July 7- Snowmass Free Concert Series
July 7-10- Snowmass Doubles Volleyball Tournament
July 8-10- Drishti Beats Yoga Festival & Retreat
July 9- Audi Power of Four Trail Run
July 14- Snowmass Free Concert Series
July 20-24- The Triple Crown World Series
July 21- Snowmass Free Concert Series
July 28- Snowmass Free Concert Series
July 30- Heritage Fire
August
August 4- Snowmass Free Concert Series
August 5- 5k on The Mountain
August 6- Snowmass 50 Mountain Bike Race, 5k on the Mountain
August 11- Snowmass Free Concert Series
August 13-14- Plein Air Art Fair
August 18- Snowmass Free Concert Series
August 20- Cidermass
August 20-21- Revolution Enduro Series
August 25- Snowmass Free Concert Series
September
September 2-4- Jas Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
September 11- Axes and Arms 9/11 Climb
September 16- Snowmass Balloon Festival, Snowmass Balloon Festival - Night Glow
September 17- Golden Leaf Half Marathon, Snowmass Balloon Festival, Snowmass Wine Festival
September 17-18- Vida MTB Series Women's Skills Clinic
September 18- Snowmass Balloon Festival
September 24-25- Colorado High School Cycling League
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.