A recent report published by Denver's 9NEWS, utilizing data from the National Weather Service, says Crested Butte is the snowiest town in Colorado.
According to their report, Crested Butte has already gotten 127.9 inches of snow this season, mostly thanks to a big December storm that dropped close to 100 inches of snow over several days. This high total also means that Crested Butte is the 7th-snowiest town of 500 or more nationwide. Haines, Alaska is the tiny town with the most snow, at 175 inches thus far this season.
Boulder, Colorado has also had a snowy year, getting 39.7 inches of snow and enough to be dubbed the 10th-snowiest place in the country with at least 100,000 residents.
See the full 9NEWS report, with additional detail, here.
According to OnTheSnow, the average annual snowfall at Crested Butte Mountain Resort is 193 inches. With the snow season about halfway through, the nearby town of Crested Butte is well on its way to reaching this total. The snowiest season on Mount Crested Butte over the last decade was the winter of 2015-2016, when the mountain got a reported 335 inches. During the previous season, 2014-2015, the mountain only saw 132 inches – the driest season in the last decade.
More snow is on the way to Colorado, but it won't be much. Thus far, February is shaping up to be a relatively dry month.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.