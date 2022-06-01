Car moves along an asphalt road during a snow storm Photo Credit: IGOR KUTNII (iStock).

Photo Credit: IGOR KUTNII (iStock).

 IGOR KUTNII

As was predicted, a spring storm brought more than a foot of snow to Colorado this week.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest total was recorded in Blue Valley, near Idaho Springs, with 16.1 inches of snow landing in the area. That being said, it's worth noting that the snowfall report is likely only tracking snowfall in populated areas found at lower elevations. Even more snow likely fell on Colorado's highest peaks.

Here's a look at how much snow fell at different places around the state:

Blue Valley: 16.1 inches

Silver Plume: 9.1 inches

Conifer: 7.5 inches

Highland Park: 6.9 inches

Kenosha Pass: 6.5 inches

Glendevey: 6.4 inches

Aspen Springs: 6 inches

Aspen Park: 6 inches

Pine Junction: 5.8 inches

Evergreen: 5.8 inches

Rollinsville: 5.7 inches

Lawson: 5.6 inches

Kittredge: 5.5 inches

Floyd Hill: 5.3 inches

Grant: 5 inches

Pinecliffe: 4.9 inches

Bailey: 4.3 inches

Nederland: 3.5 inches

Updates to snowfall totals can be found on this map.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.