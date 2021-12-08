There's not much snow in the forecast for Denver, but it won't take much to solidify a new winter weather-related record.
When Denver remained snow-free for the season through November 21, the city broke a 'latest first snowfall' record that was set 87 years ago, in 1934. Each snow-free day since then, the Mile High City has continued to extend its 'first snowfall' date. More than two weeks after that record was surpassed, it's finally looking like Denver will get some actual snow.
The National Weather Service publishes three forecast scenarios – a most likely, a high-end, and a low-end scenario. Both the most likely and the high-end scenarios show enough snowfall taking place in Denver to potentially pass the one-tenth of an inch accumulation threshold required to set a new record.
Should the low-end scenario occur, less than an inch of snow will fall around Denver, but snowfall will miss the actual city.
Overall, there's an 84 percent chance that Denver will get at least a tenth of an inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is most likely to occur on Friday morning.
While snow in Denver would set a new record for latest 'first snowfall,' it would mean a different record could't be beaten.
Denver is currently pushing toward its longest snowless streak ever – 235 days, set in 1887. If no snow accumulates in Denver through the end of December 8, that would be 231 snowless days in a row. Should snow fall in Denver as predicted between Wednesday and Friday, the city will fall days short of breaking this record.
Colorado Springs is also beating its 'latest first snow' record on a daily basis, after not getting snow on December 2. Colorado Springs may also set a new record, with a 69 percent chance of at least a tenth of an inch of snowfall.
While limited snow is expected to fall along the Front Range, the mountains will be getting hammered. Two-plus feet of snow is expected over a wide area. Read more about that here.
(1) comment
Since 0.1” of snow has negligible water content, it will do nothing to ease the drought we’re in. And temps are forecast to jump back up to 10-15 degrees above average the first of next week.
Don’t be surprised by more fires.
