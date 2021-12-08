Winter Lake At Downtown Denver Photo Credit: SeanXu (iStock).

Photo Credit: SeanXu (iStock).

 SeanXu

There's not much snow in the forecast for Denver, but it won't take much to solidify a new winter weather-related record.

When Denver remained snow-free for the season through November 21, the city broke a 'latest first snowfall' record that was set 87 years ago, in 1934. Each snow-free day since then, the Mile High City has continued to extend its 'first snowfall' date. More than two weeks after that record was surpassed, it's finally looking like Denver will get some actual snow.

The National Weather Service publishes three forecast scenarios – a most likely, a high-end, and a low-end scenario. Both the most likely and the high-end scenarios show enough snowfall taking place in Denver to potentially pass the one-tenth of an inch accumulation threshold required to set a new record.

Should the low-end scenario occur, less than an inch of snow will fall around Denver, but snowfall will miss the actual city.

Overall, there's an 84 percent chance that Denver will get at least a tenth of an inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is most likely to occur on Friday morning.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

While snow in Denver would set a new record for latest 'first snowfall,' it would mean a different record could't be beaten.

Denver is currently pushing toward its longest snowless streak ever – 235 days, set in 1887. If no snow accumulates in Denver through the end of December 8, that would be 231 snowless days in a row. Should snow fall in Denver as predicted between Wednesday and Friday, the city will fall days short of breaking this record.

Colorado Springs is also beating its 'latest first snow' record on a daily basis, after not getting snow on December 2.  Colorado Springs may also set a new record, with a 69 percent chance of at least a tenth of an inch of snowfall.

While limited snow is expected to fall along the Front Range, the mountains will be getting hammered. Two-plus feet of snow is expected over a wide area. Read more about that here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

Mtgolfer53
Mtgolfer53

Since 0.1” of snow has negligible water content, it will do nothing to ease the drought we’re in. And temps are forecast to jump back up to 10-15 degrees above average the first of next week.

Don’t be surprised by more fires.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.