The National Weather Service is warning mountain travelers that many passes and high elevation roads are becoming snow-covered as the storm that's passing through intensifies.
"Be prepared for hazardous conditions and slow speeds," wrote the service.
A 2:30 update showed snow increasing in the central and northern mountains. Rain is also showing up over the eastern plains, though it is not yet reaching the ground. This may change tonight, with rain and snow showers possible in the area.
This intensification is on par with the forecast for today, which showed that more snow would fall from the afternoon into the evening compared to the morning.
According to OpenSnow.com, two to six-plus inches will fall through tonight, mostly in the northern mountains.
Warmer and dry conditions should return Friday.
