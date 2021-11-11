The National Weather Service is warning mountain travelers that many passes and high elevation roads are becoming snow-covered as the storm that's passing through intensifies.

"Be prepared for hazardous conditions and slow speeds," wrote the service.

A 2:30 update showed snow increasing in the central and northern mountains. Rain is also showing up over the eastern plains, though it is not yet reaching the ground. This may change tonight, with rain and snow showers possible in the area.

This intensification is on par with the forecast for today, which showed that more snow would fall from the afternoon into the evening compared to the morning.

According to OpenSnow.com, two to six-plus inches will fall through tonight, mostly in the northern mountains.

Warmer and dry conditions should return Friday.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.