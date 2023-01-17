A map recently published by the National Weather Service now shows that more snow is expected on Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains region compared to what was originally expected, moreso reflecting what was initially considered the 'high-end' forecast.
This will mean that impacts are likely to be greater, particularly during evening and morning commutes of Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
One important update is that six to eight inches are now expected in the Colorado Springs area, compared to initial forecasts showing about three inches – while smaller totals than elsewhere, this jump likely means travel impacts are far more likely. It's also worth noting that up to 18 inches are expected in the Northeast Plains and up to 12 in Denver – both of these snow amounts could bring travel to a standstill pending issues likely to arise.
The chart below shows when the highest level of impact is expected in each area of northern and northeast Colorado. Note that travel will likely be very difficult in the Northeast Plains region for a significant amount of time.
Avoid travel when conditions are dangerous and if you must travel, pack your vehicle with these safety items to use in the event of stranding.
Find additional updates and more-specific forecasts on the National Weather Service website.
