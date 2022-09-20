According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, snowboarding pioneer Adam Merriman was killed in an accident in Vail last Tuesday. The organization describes Merriman as a once-"teenage phenom with talent well beyond his years" that moved on to become a highly influential figure in the sport of snowboarding.
A report from Vail Daily details that Merriman's death was the result of an accident on an electric skateboard that took place between North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail. A small gap in the pavement about two to three inches wide and about two inches deep is believed to have caused in the fall. Merriman was an experienced skateboarder.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help support Merriman's wife and son. That can be found here.
(1) comment
No helmet, I suppose.
