According to SnowBrains, snowboarder Nicholas Keith Martinez, 29, was found guilty of leaving the scene of a slopesport crash, ordered to pay a $500 fine and costs, also ordered to serve 40 hours of community service.
In November of 2021, Martinez collided with well-known ski instructor and author Ron LeMaster, 72, at Eldora Mountain Resort, resulting in LeMaster's death. After briefly stopping, Martinez left the scene. Per Colorado law, one can't leave the scene of an accident that results in injury without giving their name and current address to a resort employee or ski patrol.
The petty offense of leaving the scene of the crash was the only charge Martinez faced, as investigators could not prove beyond reasonable doubt any sort of wrongdoing that may have led to a manslaughter charge – out-of-control snowboarding or intoxication, for example.
LeMaster published multiple popular books on skiing, including The Skier's Edge.
