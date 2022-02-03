On February 1, 48-year-old Centennial resident Allen Lei died while snowboarding at Breckenridge Resort.
According to a news release from the Summit County coroner, Lai's death was the result of an afternoon crash in a treed area along an intermediate-level run called Reverie.
Reverie is located in the resort's Peak 6 area, traveling below the Kensho Superchair ski lift. There are a few trees scattered around the run, with large treed areas running along each side.
This is at least the 6th slopesport death of the winter season in Colorado, with a similar fatal accident taking place at Copper Mountain on January 30 – also in a treed area along an intermediate run. While one skier-involved avalanche death has occurred in the backcountry this year, the other five deaths took place at resorts.
